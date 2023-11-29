North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Cabarrus County, North Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carolina International School at Porter Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Indian Trail, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Cabarrus High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
