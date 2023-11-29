Big South squads will be on Wednesday's college basketball schedule in six games, including the Radford Highlanders taking on the Penn State Lady Lions.

Big South Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV North Carolina Central Eagles at Presbyterian Blue Hose 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Radford Highlanders at Penn State Lady Lions 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Winthrop Eagles 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Wofford Terriers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Longwood Lancers at Ohio Bobcats 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Furman Paladins at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

