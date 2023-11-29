The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State matchup in this article.

Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline East Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-11.5) 139.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-10.5) 139.5 -600 +430 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends

Appalachian State has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Mountaineers games have gone over the point total four out of five times this season.

East Tennessee State has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

Buccaneers games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.

