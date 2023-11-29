The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Appalachian State is 3-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mountaineers sit at 18th.

The Mountaineers record 6.6 more points per game (77.8) than the Buccaneers allow (71.2).

When Appalachian State totals more than 71.2 points, it is 3-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Appalachian State posted 8.4 more points per game (74.9) than it did when playing on the road (66.5).

In 2022-23, the Mountaineers surrendered 62.2 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 67.7.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Appalachian State fared better in home games last season, making 7.8 per game, compared to 7.6 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.7% three-point percentage at home and a 35.1% mark in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule