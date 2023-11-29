How to Watch Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Radford vs Old Dominion (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- South Carolina Upstate vs Coastal Carolina (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Buffalo vs James Madison (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
Appalachian State Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- Appalachian State is 3-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mountaineers sit at 18th.
- The Mountaineers record 6.6 more points per game (77.8) than the Buccaneers allow (71.2).
- When Appalachian State totals more than 71.2 points, it is 3-1.
Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Appalachian State posted 8.4 more points per game (74.9) than it did when playing on the road (66.5).
- In 2022-23, the Mountaineers surrendered 62.2 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 67.7.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Appalachian State fared better in home games last season, making 7.8 per game, compared to 7.6 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.7% three-point percentage at home and a 35.1% mark in road games.
Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|W 86-56
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Murray State
|W 67-57
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 78-58
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Auburn
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|Central Penn
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
