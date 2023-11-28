North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yadkin County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Yadkin County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yadkin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Wilkes High School at Starmount High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Yadkinville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.