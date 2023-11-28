Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Yadkin County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Yadkin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Wilkes High School at Starmount High School