The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-3) meet the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information

Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Brett Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyrone Perry: 10.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayvis Harvey: 12.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Grant Slatten: 4.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee Tech Rank Tennessee Tech AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank 129th 73.7 Points Scored 73.9 124th 274th 73.4 Points Allowed 70.7 199th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 33.6 69th 211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 25th 9.2 3pt Made 8.5 60th 81st 14.4 Assists 12.5 221st 189th 11.9 Turnovers 10.1 25th

