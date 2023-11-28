The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4) battle the Georgia State Panthers (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Carolina vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 65.4 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 59.5 the Catamounts give up.

Georgia State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 59.5 points.

Western Carolina is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.4 points.

The Catamounts put up 61.7 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 56.4 the Panthers allow.

Western Carolina has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 56.4 points.

Georgia State is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 61.7 points.

This year the Catamounts are shooting 42.9% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Panthers give up.

Western Carolina Leaders

Lonasia Brewer: 10.7 PTS, 54.4 FG%

10.7 PTS, 54.4 FG% Tyja Beans: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG% Jada Burton: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.8 FG%

5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.8 FG% Chelsea Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43) Zanoria Cruz: 9.3 PTS, 45.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Schedule