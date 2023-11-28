The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Western Carolina Stats Insights

The Catamounts make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Western Carolina is 3-0 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Catamounts are the 34th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 247th.

The 80.0 points per game the Catamounts average are only 2.2 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (77.8).

When Western Carolina scores more than 77.8 points, it is 2-0.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Western Carolina fared better at home last season, averaging 78.9 points per game, compared to 67.7 per game in road games.

When playing at home, the Catamounts surrendered 7.5 fewer points per game (65.8) than in away games (73.3).

Western Carolina averaged 9.6 treys per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.2 more threes and 6.2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.4 threes per game, 31.0% three-point percentage).

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule