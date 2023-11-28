North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vance County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Vance County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Crossroads Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Henderson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Vance County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Henderson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.