North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In Union County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bible Baptist Christian School at Tabernacle Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Porter Ridge High School at Lincoln Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Denver, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Mecklenburg High School at Sun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gray Stone Day School at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheraw High School at Forest Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Marshville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkwood High School at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
