In Union County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bible Baptist Christian School at Tabernacle Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Porter Ridge High School at Lincoln Charter High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Denver, NC

Denver, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Mecklenburg High School at Sun Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gray Stone Day School at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheraw High School at Forest Hills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Marshville, NC

Marshville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkwood High School at Weddington High School