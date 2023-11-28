Will Teuvo Teravainen Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 28?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Teravainen stats and insights
- In seven of 20 games this season, Teravainen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has taken two shots in two games against the Flyers this season, and has scored one goal.
- Teravainen has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 23.3% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 58 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Teravainen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|19:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|18:03
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|19:37
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|15:33
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
