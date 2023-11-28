North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stanly County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Stanly County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Stanly County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Albemarle High School at Chatham Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Silver City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwestern Randolph High School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: New London, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gray Stone Day School at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Rowan High School at South Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Norwood, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Stanly High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
