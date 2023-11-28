North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sampson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you live in Sampson County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Johnston High School at Hobbton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Newton Grove, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
