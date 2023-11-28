North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Orange County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eno River Academy at River Mill Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Carrboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Carrboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School at Pinecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Southern Pines, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.