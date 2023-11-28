North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - November 28
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Onslow County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside High School - Onslow at White Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Topsail High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Holly Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richlands High School at Heide Trask Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Rocky Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
