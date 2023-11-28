Tuesday's contest features the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) and the Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) squaring off at The Pavilion at Ole Miss (on November 28) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-70 win for NC State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

NC State vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

NC State vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 76, Ole Miss 70

Spread & Total Prediction for NC State vs. Ole Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-6.2)

NC State (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Ole Miss is 0-5-0 against the spread, while NC State's ATS record this season is 2-3-0. The Rebels are 2-3-0 and the Wolfpack are 3-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack are outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game, with a +64 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.6 points per game (55th in college basketball) and give up 69.8 per contest (159th in college basketball).

NC State averages 33.4 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball), compared to the 33.6 of its opponents.

NC State knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

NC State has committed 6.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 8.4 (15th in college basketball) while forcing 15.0 (50th in college basketball).

