How to Watch NC State vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
NC State vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack have shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.
- This season, NC State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Wolfpack are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 234th.
- The Wolfpack's 82.6 points per game are 15.6 more points than the 67.0 the Rebels allow to opponents.
- NC State is 4-1 when it scores more than 67.0 points.
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, NC State averaged 11.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than away (71.7).
- At home, the Wolfpack conceded 69.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.1).
- NC State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 87-53
|PNC Arena
|11/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 84-78
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/24/2023
|BYU
|L 95-86
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/6/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
