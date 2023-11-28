The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

NC State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack have shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.

This season, NC State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Wolfpack are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 234th.

The Wolfpack's 82.6 points per game are 15.6 more points than the 67.0 the Rebels allow to opponents.

NC State is 4-1 when it scores more than 67.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, NC State averaged 11.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than away (71.7).

At home, the Wolfpack conceded 69.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.1).

NC State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Upcoming Schedule