The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

NC State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State Stats Insights

  • The Wolfpack have shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.
  • This season, NC State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Wolfpack are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 234th.
  • The Wolfpack's 82.6 points per game are 15.6 more points than the 67.0 the Rebels allow to opponents.
  • NC State is 4-1 when it scores more than 67.0 points.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, NC State averaged 11.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than away (71.7).
  • At home, the Wolfpack conceded 69.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.1).
  • NC State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).

NC State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Charleston Southern W 87-53 PNC Arena
11/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 84-78 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/24/2023 BYU L 95-86 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/28/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/6/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Reynolds Coliseum

