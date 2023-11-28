When the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Martin Necas find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

Necas has scored in five of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted five shots in two games against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Necas' shooting percentage is 12%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 58 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Necas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:34 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:55 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:43 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:58 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 21:09 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 14:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

