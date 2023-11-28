North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Madison County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison High School at East Henderson High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: East Flat Rock, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.