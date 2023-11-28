The New York Knicks (9-7) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (5-10) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Hornets vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 120 - Hornets 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 11.5)

Knicks (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-14.7)

Knicks (-14.7) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.0

The Knicks (9-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 56.2% of the time, 16.2% more often than the Hornets (6-9-0) this year.

Charlotte and its opponents have eclipsed the total 66.7% of the time this season (10 out of 15). That's more often than New York and its opponents have (seven out of 16).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 7-2, while the Hornets are 4-8 as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

Offensively the Hornets are the 14th-ranked team in the league (114.1 points per game). Defensively they are fourth-worst (122.2 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Charlotte is 10th in the league in rebounds (45 per game) and 12th in rebounds allowed (43.7).

With 25.4 assists per game, the Hornets are 19th in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Charlotte is 19th in the league in committing them (14 per game). It is 23rd in forcing them (12.8 per game).

In 2023-24 the Hornets are fourth-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.6 per game) and rank 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

