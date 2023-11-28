Will Jordan Martinook Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 28?
In the upcoming tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Jordan Martinook to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Martinook stats and insights
- Martinook is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- In two games versus the Flyers this season, he has taken six shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Martinook has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 58 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Martinook recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|14:34
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|15:52
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Away
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.