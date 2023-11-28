For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Jaccob Slavin a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Slavin stats and insights

  • Slavin has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Flyers this season in two games (six shots).
  • Slavin has no points on the power play.
  • Slavin averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.4%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 58 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Slavin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:39 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:12 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 22:04 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 22:16 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:24 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:09 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:22 Away L 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

