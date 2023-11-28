If you reside in Iredell County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Millers Creek Christian School at Statesville Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Tabor High School at Lake Norman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Cabarrus High School at Mooresville High School