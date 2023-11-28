Hurricanes vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (12-8) host the Philadelphia Flyers (11-9-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with each team heading into the game following a vistory. The Hurricanes defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Flyers are coming off a 1-0 shootout win over the New York Islanders.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-155)
|Flyers (+125)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 18 times this season, and have gone 12-6 in those games.
- Carolina is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 60.8%.
- In 11 of 20 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|66 (12th)
|Goals
|63 (19th)
|67 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|58 (10th)
|16 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (28th)
|17 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (9th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 6-4-0 overall.
- Carolina hit the over in four of its past 10 games.
- The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this game's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.7 lower than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 66 total, which makes them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes rank 20th in total goals against, conceding 3.4 goals per game (67 total) in NHL action.
- The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at -1.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.