Sportsbooks have listed player props for Julius Randle and others when the New York Knicks host the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Mark Williams Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -102)

Mark Williams' 13.5 points per game average is 3.0 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 10.1 rebounds per game, 1.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 12.5-point total set for Gordon Hayward on Tuesday is 1.4 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Hayward's assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is the same as Tuesday's prop bet.

He drains 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -120)

Randle has scored 19.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 9.6 rebounds per game, 1.1 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).

Randle has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Randle has knocked down 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -102)

Tuesday's points prop for Jalen Brunson is 25.5. That's 0.6 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 3.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).

Brunson has collected 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Tuesday's over/under (5.5).

His 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.