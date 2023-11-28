North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Halifax County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Halifax County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Halifax County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Halifax Academy at Fayetteville Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hobgood Academy at Lawrence Academy
- Game Time: 6:25 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Merry Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Halifax High School at Roanoke Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
