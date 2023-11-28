Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Guilford County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Raleigh Christian Academy at Greensboro Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

The O'Neal School at Westchester Country Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cape Fear Christian Academy at New Garden Friends School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 28

6:15 PM ET on November 28 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Caldwell Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at High Point Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Day School at High Point Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Covenant Day School at Wesleyan Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Reagan High School at Western Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Alamance High School at Northwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Forsyth High School at Northern Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 28

7:45 PM ET on November 28 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

High Point Central High School at Southwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 28

7:45 PM ET on November 28 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northeast Guilford High School at Southeast Guilford High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28

8:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Walter M Williams High School at Eastern Guilford High School