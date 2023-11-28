Gordon Hayward and his Charlotte Hornets teammates face off versus the New York Knicks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 130-117 loss to the Magic (his most recent action) Hayward put up 10 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hayward's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 13.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.2 Assists 4.5 4.5 PRA -- 23.6 PR -- 19.1 3PM 1.5 0.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Hayward's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 13.1% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.7 per contest.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 7.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Hayward's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 103.2.

On defense, the Knicks have allowed 105.9 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Knicks are second in the league, allowing 40.4 rebounds per game.

The Knicks concede 24.4 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

The Knicks are the 14th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Gordon Hayward vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 32 4 3 4 0 0 2 11/12/2023 29 6 1 2 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.