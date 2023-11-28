The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-0) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Elon Phoenix (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Elon vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix's 55.8 points per game are 11.0 more points than the 44.8 the Monarchs give up to opponents.

Elon is 2-1 when it scores more than 44.8 points.

Old Dominion is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.8 points.

The Monarchs record 60.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 71.5 the Phoenix give up.

The Monarchs shoot 34.3% from the field, 5.8% lower than the Phoenix concede defensively.

The Phoenix shoot 38.2% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Monarchs allow.

Elon Leaders

Maraja Pass: 8.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG% Iycez Adams: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.7 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.7 FG% Vanessa Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG% Ajia James: 7.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

7.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Regina Walton: 4.5 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Elon Schedule