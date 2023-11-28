The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-0) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Elon Phoenix (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
Elon vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

  • The Phoenix's 55.8 points per game are 11.0 more points than the 44.8 the Monarchs give up to opponents.
  • Elon is 2-1 when it scores more than 44.8 points.
  • Old Dominion is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.8 points.
  • The Monarchs record 60.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 71.5 the Phoenix give up.
  • The Monarchs shoot 34.3% from the field, 5.8% lower than the Phoenix concede defensively.
  • The Phoenix shoot 38.2% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Monarchs allow.

Elon Leaders

  • Maraja Pass: 8.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%
  • Iycez Adams: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.7 FG%
  • Vanessa Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%
  • Ajia James: 7.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
  • Regina Walton: 4.5 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Elon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ North Carolina L 68-39 Carmichael Arena
11/22/2023 Bradley L 66-59 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/23/2023 @ Georgia State W 75-68 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena
12/2/2023 Wingate - Schar Center
12/10/2023 @ UNC Greensboro - Greensboro Coliseum

