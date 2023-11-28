How to Watch the Elon vs. Old Dominion Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-0) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Elon Phoenix (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.
Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Elon vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix's 55.8 points per game are 11.0 more points than the 44.8 the Monarchs give up to opponents.
- Elon is 2-1 when it scores more than 44.8 points.
- Old Dominion is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.8 points.
- The Monarchs record 60.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 71.5 the Phoenix give up.
- The Monarchs shoot 34.3% from the field, 5.8% lower than the Phoenix concede defensively.
- The Phoenix shoot 38.2% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Monarchs allow.
Elon Leaders
- Maraja Pass: 8.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%
- Iycez Adams: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.7 FG%
- Vanessa Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%
- Ajia James: 7.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
- Regina Walton: 4.5 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
Elon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 68-39
|Carmichael Arena
|11/22/2023
|Bradley
|L 66-59
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/23/2023
|@ Georgia State
|W 75-68
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
|12/2/2023
|Wingate
|-
|Schar Center
|12/10/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
