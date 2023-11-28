There is high school basketball action in Duplin County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Duplin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Midway High School at Union High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Rose Hill, NC

Rose Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

James Kenan High School at Southern Wayne High School