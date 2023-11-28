Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Davidson County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elkin High School at Union Grove Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Davie County High School at North Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheatmore High School at East Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Davidson High School at Chatham Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Bear Creek, NC

Bear Creek, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Davidson High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ledford Senior High School at West Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington Senior High School at Glenn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheets Memorial Christian School at Calvary Christian School