If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Cumberland County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Halifax Academy at Fayetteville Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 28

4:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South View High School at Terry Sanford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Pauls High School at Douglas Byrd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Springs High School at Cape Fear High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Marlboro County High School at E. E. Smith High School