North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Craven County, North Carolina is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Havelock High School at West Craven High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Vanceboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gramercy Christian School at The Epiphany School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: New Bern, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.