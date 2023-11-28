North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Cherokee County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Cherokee County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hiwassee Dam High School at Copper Basin High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Copperhill, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
