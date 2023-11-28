North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Chatham County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Albemarle High School at Chatham Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Silver City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Davidson High School at Chatham Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Bear Creek, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
