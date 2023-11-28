CAA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature CAA teams. That includes the Drexel Dragons versus the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
CAA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Hofstra Pride at Army Black Knights
|5:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Drexel Dragons at Lehigh Mountain Hawks
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Elon Phoenix at Old Dominion Monarchs
|6:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow CAA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.