North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Alamance County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eno River Academy at River Mill Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Alamance High School at Northwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Alamance High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walter M Williams High School at Eastern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Gibsonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.