North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Wilson County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sallie B Howard School at North East Carolina Preparatory School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithfield- Selma High School at Beddingfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
