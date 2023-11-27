North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Wayne County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spring Creek High School at Jones Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Trenton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.