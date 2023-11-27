North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Orange County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedar Ridge High School at Jordan- Matthews High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Siler City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
