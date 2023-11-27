The Elon Phoenix (3-3) go up against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Elon vs. Presbyterian Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Elon Stats Insights

  • This season, the Phoenix have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Blue Hose's opponents have made.
  • Elon is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Hose sit at 179th.
  • The Phoenix record 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Blue Hose give up (69.6).
  • Elon has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 69.6 points.

Elon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Elon averaged 68.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 62.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.
  • The Phoenix allowed 70.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.1 on the road.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Elon fared better at home last season, sinking 7.1 threes per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 28.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Elon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 IUPUI W 86-72 Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/18/2023 Holy Cross W 83-69 Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/19/2023 Winthrop L 78-70 Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/27/2023 Presbyterian - Schar Center
11/30/2023 Warren Wilson - Schar Center
12/3/2023 @ Radford - Dedmon Center

