The Elon Phoenix (3-3) go up against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Elon vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Elon Stats Insights

This season, the Phoenix have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Blue Hose's opponents have made.

Elon is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Hose sit at 179th.

The Phoenix record 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Blue Hose give up (69.6).

Elon has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 69.6 points.

Elon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Elon averaged 68.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 62.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.

The Phoenix allowed 70.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.1 on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Elon fared better at home last season, sinking 7.1 threes per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 28.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Elon Upcoming Schedule