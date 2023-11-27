North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Davidson County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Providence Grove High School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Rowan High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
