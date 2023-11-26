Western Carolina vs. North Alabama November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The North Alabama Lions (2-0) will play the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Western Carolina Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Daniel Ortiz: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacari Lane: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Soucie: 8.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Western Carolina Rank
|Western Carolina AVG
|North Alabama AVG
|North Alabama Rank
|124th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|74.1
|119th
|199th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|74.3
|297th
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|31.1
|229th
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|11.5
|304th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.