How to Watch Western Carolina vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the North Alabama Lions (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- The Catamounts shot 43.2% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 44.2% the Lions allowed to opponents.
- Western Carolina went 11-1 when it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Catamounts were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions ranked 229th.
- Last year, the 73.9 points per game the Catamounts averaged were only 0.4 fewer points than the Lions allowed (74.3).
- Western Carolina had a 12-2 record last season when putting up more than 74.3 points.
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Western Carolina averaged 78.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Catamounts were better at home last year, surrendering 65.8 points per game, compared to 73.3 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Western Carolina performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.6 treys per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 31% three-point percentage in away games.
Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|W 71-61
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/13/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|W 66-64
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|McNeese
|W 76-74
|Ramsey Center
|11/26/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Ramsey Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
