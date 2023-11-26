The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the North Alabama Lions (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Carolina Stats Insights

The Catamounts shot 43.2% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 44.2% the Lions allowed to opponents.

Western Carolina went 11-1 when it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Catamounts were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions ranked 229th.

Last year, the 73.9 points per game the Catamounts averaged were only 0.4 fewer points than the Lions allowed (74.3).

Western Carolina had a 12-2 record last season when putting up more than 74.3 points.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Western Carolina averaged 78.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Catamounts were better at home last year, surrendering 65.8 points per game, compared to 73.3 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Western Carolina performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.6 treys per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 31% three-point percentage in away games.

