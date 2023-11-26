Sunday's contest between the Villanova Wildcats (3-1) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) going head to head at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Villanova, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on November 26.

In their last time out, the Demon Deacons won on Monday 94-66 against Saint Louis.

Wake Forest vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wake Forest vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 66, Wake Forest 58

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Demon Deacons are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

The Demon Deacons have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (one), but also have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses (one).

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 25.8 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

9.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 25.8 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Kaia Harrison: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Alyssa Andrews: 6.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

6.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Malaya Cowles: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 56.3 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 56.3 FG% Madisyn Jordan: 9.0 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 63.2 points per game (235th in college basketball) and allowing 62.2 (160th in college basketball).

