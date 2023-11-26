The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-5) will be attempting to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 58.4 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 50.7 the Spartans give up to opponents.

Gardner-Webb has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 50.7 points.

UNC Greensboro is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.4 points.

The 68.0 points per game the Spartans average are 23.0 fewer points than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (91.0).

The Spartans shoot 43.3% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs concede defensively.

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Ayanna Khalfani: 11.8 PTS, 48.4 FG%

11.8 PTS, 48.4 FG% Jayde Gamble: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

10.7 PTS, 3.2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Khalis Cain: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 62.5 FG%

8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 62.5 FG% Isys Grady: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Kelly Boyle: 3.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

UNC Greensboro Schedule