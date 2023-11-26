Sunday's contest that pits the UIC Flames (5-1) versus the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-1) at Baha Mar Convention Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-68 in favor of UIC, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the game.

UNC Greensboro vs. UIC Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

UNC Greensboro vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 79, UNC Greensboro 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Greensboro vs. UIC

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-11.2)

UIC (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

UIC's record against the spread so far this season is 5-0-0, while UNC Greensboro's is 3-2-0. The Flames have hit the over in two games, while Spartans games have gone over five times.

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

The Spartans outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (posting 81.2 points per game, 81st in college basketball, and giving up 73.0 per contest, 218th in college basketball) and have a +41 scoring differential.

The 30.8 rebounds per game UNC Greensboro accumulates rank 279th in the nation. Their opponents pull down 31.0.

UNC Greensboro connects on 1.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.8 (14th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.4.

UNC Greensboro has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.0 per game (29th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (257th in college basketball).

