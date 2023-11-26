The UIC Flames (5-1) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Spartans have won three games in a row.

UNC Greensboro vs. UIC Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

The Spartans' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.7 percentage points higher than the Flames have allowed to their opponents (35.0%).

UNC Greensboro has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.0% from the field.

The Spartans are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 233rd.

The Spartans score 18.9 more points per game (81.2) than the Flames give up (62.3).

UNC Greensboro is 4-1 when it scores more than 62.3 points.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UNC Greensboro put up 76.1 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged away (70.5).

At home, the Spartans conceded 61.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than they allowed away (66.0).

UNC Greensboro made more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (35.6%).

