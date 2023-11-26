The UIC Flames (5-1) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Spartans have won three games in a row.

UNC Greensboro vs. UIC Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

  • The Spartans' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.7 percentage points higher than the Flames have allowed to their opponents (35.0%).
  • UNC Greensboro has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.0% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 233rd.
  • The Spartans score 18.9 more points per game (81.2) than the Flames give up (62.3).
  • UNC Greensboro is 4-1 when it scores more than 62.3 points.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UNC Greensboro put up 76.1 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged away (70.5).
  • At home, the Spartans conceded 61.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than they allowed away (66.0).
  • UNC Greensboro made more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (35.6%).

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Arkansas W 78-72 Bud Walton Arena
11/24/2023 UMKC W 76-64 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/25/2023 Delaware W 88-77 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 UIC - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/1/2023 William Peace - Greensboro Coliseum
12/7/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Greensboro Coliseum

