How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The UIC Flames (5-1) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Spartans have won three games in a row.
UNC Greensboro vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- The Spartans' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.7 percentage points higher than the Flames have allowed to their opponents (35.0%).
- UNC Greensboro has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.0% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 233rd.
- The Spartans score 18.9 more points per game (81.2) than the Flames give up (62.3).
- UNC Greensboro is 4-1 when it scores more than 62.3 points.
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UNC Greensboro put up 76.1 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged away (70.5).
- At home, the Spartans conceded 61.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than they allowed away (66.0).
- UNC Greensboro made more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (35.6%).
UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 78-72
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/24/2023
|UMKC
|W 76-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|Delaware
|W 88-77
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|UIC
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2023
|William Peace
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
