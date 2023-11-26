Sunday's contest features the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-2) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-5) squaring off at Greensboro Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-57 win for heavily favored UNC Greensboro according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

Last time out, the Spartans won on Wednesday 75-46 over Montreat.

UNC Greensboro vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

UNC Greensboro vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 77, Gardner-Webb 57

Other SoCon Predictions

UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Spartans beat the Radford Highlanders on the road on November 18 by a score of 63-60.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Spartans are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

UNC Greensboro 2023-24 Best Wins

63-60 on the road over Radford (No. 329) on November 18

61-30 at home over South Carolina State (No. 349) on November 11

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Ayanna Khalfani: 11.8 PTS, 48.4 FG%

11.8 PTS, 48.4 FG% Jayde Gamble: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

10.7 PTS, 3.2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Khalis Cain: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 62.5 FG%

8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 62.5 FG% Isys Grady: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Kelly Boyle: 3.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

The Spartans average 68.0 points per game (171st in college basketball) while allowing 50.7 per contest (18th in college basketball). They have a +104 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.3 points per game.

