Tommy Tremble has a decent matchup when his Carolina Panthers meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have conceded 230.8 passing yards per game, 21st in the league.

Tremble's 12 grabs have yielded 77 total yards (and an average of 8.6 per game) and three scores. He has been targeted 15 times.

Tremble vs. the Titans

Tremble vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

10 players have caught a TD pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 230.8 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the 21st-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Titans have the No. 7 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 12 this season (1.2 per game).

Tommy Tremble Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-118)

Tremble Receiving Insights

Tremble has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in three games this season.

Tremble has received 4.0% of his team's 378 passing attempts this season (15 targets).

He has been targeted 15 times this season, averaging 5.1 yards per target.

Tremble has posted a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (23.1% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

Tremble (four red zone targets) has been targeted 12.5% of the time in the red zone (32 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Tremble's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

